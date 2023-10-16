Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 617,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 84,103 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.24% of Sherwin-Williams worth $164,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.33.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $246.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $199.01 and a 1-year high of $283.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $264.19 and a 200-day moving average of $251.16.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also

