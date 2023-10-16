Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 174,550 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,245,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,550 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $214,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,019,213,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter worth $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 439.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 76.9% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,907,998.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,691,799. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $174.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.72. The firm has a market cap of $80.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $194.99.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.33.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

