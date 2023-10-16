Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 951,596 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,342,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 951,596 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.27% of CSX worth $182,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of CSX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,799,965,000 after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CSX by 20.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,543,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797,783 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,172,727,000 after buying an additional 690,267 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CSX by 101,926.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CSX by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,317,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $691,389,000 after buying an additional 2,940,824 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Bank of America increased their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.05.

Shares of CSX opened at $31.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.59. The company has a market cap of $62.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a one year low of $26.79 and a one year high of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. CSX’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

