Strs Ohio Sells 15,915 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 206,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,915 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $37,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 27,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.8% in the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $3,303,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Loop Capital downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.96.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.2 %

United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $156.95. 144,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,293,524. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $134.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $150.54 and a one year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

