Strs Ohio Purchases Shares of 819,688 The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 819,688 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $36,492,000. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.10% of Bank of New York Mellon at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BK stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.55. The stock had a trading volume of 153,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,054,938. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on BK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BK

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.