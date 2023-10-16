Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,574 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.10% of Simon Property Group worth $37,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SPG

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPG traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.76. 28,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,084. The company has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.52. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.25 and a 1 year high of $133.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 115.50%.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.