Strs Ohio Purchases 5,143 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $40,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 12.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the second quarter worth approximately $837,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,479.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,947.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,406,010.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,479.47 per share, with a total value of $147,947.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,406,010.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 25 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,460.00 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,151 shares of company stock worth $1,698,305 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE MKL traded up $20.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,516.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,364. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,490.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1,404.56. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,109.00 and a twelve month high of $1,560.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $22.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.17 by $3.26. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 84.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MKL shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,616.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Markel Group

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.