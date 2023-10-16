Strs Ohio Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 321,126 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $42,356,000. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of Target at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 5.8% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Target by 4.0% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 192,983 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Target by 27.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,188 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in Target by 33.3% in the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.11. The stock had a trading volume of 388,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,455,953. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.93. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.70. The stock has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.44%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

