Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,723 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $39,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 660,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,133,000 after buying an additional 261,711 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 39,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after buying an additional 21,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 40,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,707. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,707. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.36.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $191.35. The company had a trading volume of 45,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,691. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $94.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.78 and a 12-month high of $199.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

