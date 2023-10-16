Strs Ohio Lowers Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.09% of Biogen worth $38,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 59,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Biogen by 7.8% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 71,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,322,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth $518,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 12.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 2.2% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $263.27. 155,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,967. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $248.41 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.05.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Biogen from $347.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Biogen from $311.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Biogen from $323.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.48.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

