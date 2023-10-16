Strs Ohio Has $38.36 Million Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 684,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 285,044 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $38,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,861.1% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 329.5% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $49,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.90. 296,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,124,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.79. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.32 and a 52 week high of $64.77.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 4.50%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was up 1021.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,735,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $5,728,760.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,411,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,559,494.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,735,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $5,728,760.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,411,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,559,494.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $552,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,570,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,416,549.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.