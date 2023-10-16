Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $39,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 97,796.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,274,197,000 after purchasing an additional 130,958,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after buying an additional 32,794,236 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lam Research by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,697,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,029,550,000 after acquiring an additional 92,606 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,615,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,976,863,000 after purchasing an additional 632,690 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,681,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,481,843,000 after purchasing an additional 32,108 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total value of $1,153,298.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,364.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,913,253 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.71.

Lam Research stock opened at $645.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $312.71 and a 1 year high of $726.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $654.22 and a 200-day moving average of $611.43.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

