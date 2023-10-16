Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,946 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $28,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Synopsys by 78,551.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,722,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,166,206,000 after purchasing an additional 41,669,021 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,498,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,510,213,000 after buying an additional 166,992 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Synopsys by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,636,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,177,068,000 after buying an additional 246,007 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 14.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,436,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,327,524,000 after acquiring an additional 420,783 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,250,869,000 after purchasing an additional 52,624 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $488.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $453.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $428.48. The company has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.88 and a 52-week high of $502.66.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNPS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Synopsys from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.10.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $1,140,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at $11,253,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,469 shares of company stock worth $8,244,769. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

