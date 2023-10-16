Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $81.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.39. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $77.21 and a 1-year high of $111.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.50.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $541.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.65%.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

