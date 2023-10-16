Inspire Investing LLC Reduces Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,738 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Entegris by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,327,000 after acquiring an additional 386,767 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Entegris by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,672,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $700,041,000 after acquiring an additional 748,491 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,792,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607,040 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,097,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $568,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,569 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Entegris by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,005,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,316 shares during the period.

Get Entegris alerts:

Insider Activity at Entegris

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $182,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entegris Stock Performance

ENTG stock opened at $95.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.07, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.51. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $61.75 and a one year high of $114.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.59.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.80 million. Entegris had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENTG shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENTG

Entegris Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.