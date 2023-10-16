Inspire Investing LLC Purchases New Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Bio-Techne by 382.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,153,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bio-Techne by 1,300.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,642 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,489,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Bio-Techne by 330.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,767,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,899 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Bio-Techne by 268.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,069,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,624,000 after purchasing an additional 779,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Techne

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $7,068,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,224,563.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $717,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $7,068,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,224,563.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TECH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. William Blair started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.58.

Bio-Techne Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TECH opened at $67.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.23. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.77 and a fifty-two week high of $90.63.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $301.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.71 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 25.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

