Inspire Investing LLC Decreases Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Loews by 5.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 78,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Loews by 9.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Loews during the second quarter worth about $202,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Loews by 1.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Loews by 11.2% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loews Price Performance

Loews stock opened at $64.47 on Monday. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $65.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Loews in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 4,456,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.29 per share, for a total transaction of $175,078,204.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,414,738 shares in the company, valued at $9,760,215,056.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 561 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total value of $35,096.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,292 shares in the company, valued at $205,947.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 4,456,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.29 per share, with a total value of $175,078,204.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 248,414,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,760,215,056.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

