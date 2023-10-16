Inspire Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1,120.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 18,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $21.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.29. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $21.35 and a one year high of $29.30.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.52%.

FCPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.