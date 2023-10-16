Inspire Investing LLC Lowers Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Avangrid by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,669,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,831,000 after purchasing an additional 72,761 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Avangrid by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,075,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,272,000 after purchasing an additional 118,195 shares in the last quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. boosted its position in Avangrid by 103.1% during the first quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 4,533,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,782 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Avangrid by 11.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,266,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,403,000 after purchasing an additional 231,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Avangrid by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,832,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,201,000 after purchasing an additional 32,944 shares in the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $31.09 on Monday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $44.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.80.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). Avangrid had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGR shares. KeyCorp raised Avangrid from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Avangrid from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Avangrid from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AGR

Avangrid Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.