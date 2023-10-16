The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in AES during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AES during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AES during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in AES by 5,681.8% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AES by 3,172.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AES from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on AES in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AES in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.91.

In other news, Director Maura Shaughnessy bought 12,500 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $243,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,126.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Maura Shaughnessy bought 12,500 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $243,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,126.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alain Monie bought 27,400 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at $524,805.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AES opened at $13.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02. The AES Co. has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.08.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). AES had a positive return on equity of 36.65% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -108.20%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

