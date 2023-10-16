Inspire Advisors LLC Increases Stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 18.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 41,955 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 334.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 38,477 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,915,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,472 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 93.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 124,906 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC boosted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $13.80 to $23.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.98.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

FTI stock opened at $20.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of -68.40 and a beta of 1.76. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $21.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.64.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

TechnipFMC declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TechnipFMC Profile

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.