Inspire Advisors LLC Makes New $394,000 Investment in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,873 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 60,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after buying an additional 22,255 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 342,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,766,000 after buying an additional 28,248 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $97.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.03. Workiva Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.58 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.18. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 26,521.01% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $155.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WK. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Workiva from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Workiva in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Workiva from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Workiva from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Workiva in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WK

Workiva Profile

(Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.