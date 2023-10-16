Inspire Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 20.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the first quarter valued at $541,000. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 15,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 191,424 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 1st quarter valued at $4,665,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 14,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

SNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,240.00.

SNN opened at $23.01 on Monday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $33.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.06.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

