Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires 513 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Ryanair by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryanair by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,262,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,799,000 after purchasing an additional 273,942 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 623,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,928,000 after purchasing an additional 209,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Ryanair Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $92.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $112.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 31.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

RYAAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ryanair from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RYAAY

Ryanair Profile

(Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.