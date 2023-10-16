Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 86.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$173.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.39.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $107.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.62 and its 200 day moving average is $116.03. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $105.01 and a 12 month high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 30.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.5996 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.55%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

