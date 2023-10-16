Inspire Advisors LLC Has $280,000 Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,895,000 after acquiring an additional 26,667 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.63.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $254.59 per share, with a total value of $254,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,998.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,000 shares of company stock worth $742,880. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

ZBRA opened at $206.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.04 and a 200 day moving average of $272.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.99. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.18 and a fifty-two week high of $351.74.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.