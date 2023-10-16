Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases 2,157 Shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY)

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 879,780.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 351,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after purchasing an additional 351,912 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,924,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $948,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 754.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter.

GLRY opened at $24.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.89. Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average of $24.96.

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ESG ETF (GLRY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund seeks to maximize growth and outperform its benchmark by actively selecting US mid-cap stocks that are screened for their alignment in biblical values. GLRY was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is managed by Inspire.

