10,086 Shares in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Acquired by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. Inspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Price Performance

Shares of JHMD stock opened at $29.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.36 and its 200 day moving average is $30.94. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $32.30. The company has a market cap of $485.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.85.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

