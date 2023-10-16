Inspire Advisors LLC Buys 3,221 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in News were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in News by 459.0% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in News by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in News during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in News during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

News Price Performance

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $21.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.26. News Co. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $21.69. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.44 and a beta of 1.32.

News Dividend Announcement

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. News had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. News’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,840.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 83,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,445.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other News news, CAO Marygrace Degrazio sold 9,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $205,614.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,899.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,840.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 83,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,445.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 251,966 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,380. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on News from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Guggenheim upped their price target on News from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on News in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on News in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NWSA

News Company Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Further Reading

