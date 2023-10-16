Inspire Advisors LLC Has $327,000 Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 786 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $164,642,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,306,000 after purchasing an additional 357,779 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 101.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 327,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,075,000 after buying an additional 164,478 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth $50,012,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,788,000 after acquiring an additional 117,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total value of $189,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,812.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total value of $189,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,812.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total value of $837,792.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,081,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,611 shares of company stock worth $3,010,403 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.29.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TYL opened at $375.16 on Monday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.11 and a fifty-two week high of $426.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $385.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $388.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 96.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $504.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.65 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 8.94%. Equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

