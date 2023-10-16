ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Shares Purchased by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,457 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in ICL Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 51,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in ICL Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in ICL Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ICL Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 14.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICL Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of ICL Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

Shares of ICL stock opened at $5.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.01. ICL Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ICL Group had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

