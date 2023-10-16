Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases 593 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Garmin during the first quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Garmin by 84.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Garmin during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 107.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Garmin by 107.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GRMN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.20.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In other Garmin news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $506,342.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,732,620.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $90,859.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,500.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $506,342.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,732,620.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $106.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.81 and its 200-day moving average is $103.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.90. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $79.32 and a 52 week high of $109.62.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 20.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Further Reading

