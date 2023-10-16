Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires 2,304 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,588 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in ENI by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,263 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ENI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ENI by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in ENI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on E. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, HSBC lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

E opened at $32.71 on Monday. Eni S.p.A. has a 1-year low of $22.94 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.98.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.57 billion during the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.4725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This is an increase from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. ENI’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

