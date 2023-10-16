Inspire Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,273 Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period.

Get Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TPHD opened at $30.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.23. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.20 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Profile

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.