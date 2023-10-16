Inspire Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACGL. City State Bank purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth approximately $312,881,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 550.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.08.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 1.3 %

ACGL opened at $84.16 on Monday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $46.74 and a 12 month high of $84.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.30.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.