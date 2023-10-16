Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Bought by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 34.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,489,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 301.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 53,283 shares during the period. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $61,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,735.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder James J. Kim sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $232,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,594,980 shares in the company, valued at $919,395,435.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $61,236.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,735.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,008,100 shares of company stock valued at $232,404,876. 53.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $22.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.23. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.81.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

Further Reading

