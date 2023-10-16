Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Buys New Shares in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its holdings in RealReal by 17.7% during the first quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in RealReal by 6.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 68,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in RealReal by 21.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RealReal by 15.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in RealReal by 80.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of RealReal from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1.00 to $1.85 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of RealReal from $2.75 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of RealReal from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RealReal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.23.

RealReal Stock Performance

REAL opened at $1.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $162.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1.88. The RealReal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $130.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.56 million. Equities research analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RealReal news, CEO John E. Koryl bought 43,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,477.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,793,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,424,477.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 43,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $104,020.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,064,733 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,006.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John E. Koryl acquired 43,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $99,477.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,793,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,424,477.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

