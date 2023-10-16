Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,111 First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,268.7% in the first quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 289,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 268,311 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 404.1% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 200,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 160,422 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,480,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth $6,051,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 78,217 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $75.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.35. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $54.50 and a 1-year high of $82.10. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.