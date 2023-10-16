Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Stock Position Raised by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 153.8% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth $213,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 12.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.60, for a total transaction of $621,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,708,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert V. Hatcher III sold 195 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total transaction of $79,758.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,195.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.60, for a total value of $621,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,831 shares in the company, valued at $27,708,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,939 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $441.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $403.32 and its 200-day moving average is $364.26. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.90 and a 52-week high of $445.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $295.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.01 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 22.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on KNSL

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.