Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,118 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 47,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BCX opened at $9.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.30. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $10.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

