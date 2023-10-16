Inspire Investing LLC Raises Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 359.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,031 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth $2,087,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 11,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 4.1% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $93.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.10 and a 200 day moving average of $107.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.38 and a twelve month high of $118.16.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 50.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Northcoast Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.76.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total value of $217,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,564. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

