Strs Ohio Sells 13,707 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,707 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of HCA Healthcare worth $47,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,620 shares of company stock worth $2,592,820 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.55.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $239.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.62. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.32 and a twelve month high of $304.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $262.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 12,765.76%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

