Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 4,200 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AI. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter worth $332,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 27.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 923,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,987,000 after purchasing an additional 197,289 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 34.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 5,360.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at C3.ai

In other news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,789,888. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AI shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

C3.ai Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE AI opened at $24.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.49. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $48.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.55.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.56 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 99.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.78%. C3.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

