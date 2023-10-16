Inspire Investing LLC Buys 5,334 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 319.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,005 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EME. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:EME opened at $204.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.68 and a 200 day moving average of $189.04. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.44 and a 52 week high of $227.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.12.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.58. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,160,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,128,659.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

