Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 3,115 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 204.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 83,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,591,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.
Snap-on Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $257.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $262.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $201.80 and a one year high of $297.26. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10.
Snap-on Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNA. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.17.
Insider Transactions at Snap-on
In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,775,951.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,068,148.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Snap-on
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
