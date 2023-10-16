Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 3,115 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 204.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 83,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,591,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $257.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $262.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $201.80 and a one year high of $297.26. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.31. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNA. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Snap-on

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,775,951.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,068,148.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.