Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 5,344 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 21,064 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Old Republic International

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $733,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Barbara Adachi bought 3,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.64 per share, for a total transaction of $100,056.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $733,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Old Republic International

Old Republic International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $27.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $22.24 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.03.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

About Old Republic International

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.