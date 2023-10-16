Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 17,149 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 285.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,149 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 287.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 92.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 403.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on WRB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of WRB opened at $64.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.78.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.67%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Further Reading

