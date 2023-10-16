Inspire Investing LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,295 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter valued at $1,537,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter valued at $2,686,000. Retireful LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter valued at $930,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter valued at $1,841,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter valued at $4,724,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

In related news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,500 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.35, for a total transaction of $305,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,085.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,500 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.35, for a total transaction of $305,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,085.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 8,275 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total transaction of $1,076,494.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,566,437.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 565,774 shares of company stock worth $71,489,961 in the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on WMS. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $114.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WMS

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

WMS stock opened at $118.77 on Monday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.02 and a 12 month high of $134.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.41.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.51. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The firm had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 9.29%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.