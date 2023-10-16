Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 4,424 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 253.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $200.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.59. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $187.29 and a 12-month high of $251.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 41.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Gordon Haskett cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.81.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

