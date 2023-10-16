Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $174,000 Stock Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Macerich by 10,681.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Macerich by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Macerich by 312.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Macerich by 92.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macerich in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Macerich from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Macerich in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

Macerich Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE MAC opened at $10.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $14.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average of $11.01. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 2.13.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $212.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.97 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macerich Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -170.00%.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

